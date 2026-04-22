Israel on alert amid Iran and Lebanon ‘fragile truces’

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel remains on high alert and prepared to resume fighting across multiple fronts amid fragile truces involving Iran and Lebanon, Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir noted on Wednesday.

In a speech, he said that Israeli forces are conducting heavy combat operations in Lebanon aimed at strengthening security for “northern Israeli towns,” adding that the army has already recorded “several unprecedented gains” across multiple fronts.

US President Donald Trump extended a temporary two-week ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire on April 21, citing divisions within Tehran and a request from Pakistani officials for additional time to sustain negotiations.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned of “crushing strikes” against “enemy assets” across the region if fighting resumes. It also stressed that recent missile and drone operations had placed Israel and the United States under significant pressure, vowing to block any attempt to rebuild their “strategic capacity or deterrence posture.”