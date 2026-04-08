Iran warns US cannot maintain ceasefire while Israel strikes Lebanon

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the ceasefire terms between the United States and Iran are clear and explicit, adding that the US must choose ceasefire or continued war via Israel.

Araghchi shared a post by the Pakistani prime minister on X dated April 7, stating that, “The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.”

The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both. The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments. pic.twitter.com/2bzVlHFKgi — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out around 100 strikes across Lebanon within 10 minutes, killing at least 254 people and injuring 1167 others, according to Lebanon’s Civil Defense.