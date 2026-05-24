Israeli strikes kills at least 8 ahead of Iran-linked Lebanon ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes on Sunday killed at least eight people and wounded ten others across southern Lebanon, mostly women and children, local media outlets reported.

A drone strike targeting a municipal Rapid vehicle along the Nabatieh-Zefta road killed a municipal employee and critically wounded his father, while another near Al-Duwayr killed a Syrian man and wounded three members of the same family after targeting people inspecting the site of an earlier overnight attack. Israel also killed one person near Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in Toul, and another in al-Bazouriyeh.

Israeli warplanes, drones, and artillery also continued a wave of attacks targeting multiple areas across Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Western Beqaa districts, without immediate casualty reports. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, 3,123 people have been killed and 9,506 wounded between March 2 and May 23.

In response, Hezbollah confirmed seven operations targeting Israeli troop and vehicle concentrations inside Lebanon and across the border, including repeated rocket and artillery attacks near Deir Seryan and strikes on Israeli military positions near Al-Bayyada and Rshaf.

The exchange came amid reports that a proposed US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) could halt fighting across all regional fronts, including Lebanon, starting Monday morning if approved by both sides. However, according to Axios, the proposed agreement would allow Israel to continue taking action in Lebanon if Hezbollah “attempted to rearm,” effectively preserving Israeli freedom of military movement inside Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah officials, including Secretary-General Naim Qassem, have repeatedly rejected such terms, insisting attacks would continue unless Israel fully withdraws from Lebanese territory and completely ends hostilities, to avoid a repeat of the ceasefire that was in effect between November 2024 and March 2026, during which Israeli strikes inside Lebanon continued, killing more than 500 people, mostly women and children.