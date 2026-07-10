National Security Service foils $14M Basra smuggling scheme

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) fouled on Friday an attempt to smuggle large commercial shipments through the southern Basra province and arrested 12 suspects, including three officials.

According to a statement, the suspects had attempted to move the shipments by manipulating customs declarations that did not match the goods actually loaded for transport in Basra province.

Auditing procedures placed the value of the violations and the resulting financial damages to public funds at approximately 19 billion Iraqi dinars ($14M).

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far