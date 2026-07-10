Baghdad cleric urges wider corruption crackdown in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The imam of Baghdad's Abu Hanifa Mosque, one of Iraq's most prominent Sunni religious institutions, on Friday called on Iraq's senior political, security and military leaders to launch a “decisive campaign against corruption,” saying recent arrests alone were “insufficient.”

During his Friday sermon, Abdul Sattar Abdul Jabbar said corruption remained widespread despite recent investigations, arguing that many more officials accused of “betraying the public trust” had yet to face accountability.

“The government was aware of those responsible,” he noted, adding that officials capable of tackling financial and administrative corruption had no justification for inaction.

Abdul Jabbar also warned that protecting corrupt officials constituted "another crime against the country," urging authorities to wage what he called a genuine battle against corruption. "I do not believe they will repent anytime soon or return the stolen money after enjoying a life of luxury at the expense of the people," he said.

Iraq is pressing ahead with a nationwide anti-corruption campaign launched on June 28. Dubbed Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), the operation was ordered by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and targets current and former officials, lawmakers, politicians, business figures, ministers, directors-general, provincial governors and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep

Since the campaign began, authorities have carried out arrests in Baghdad, Babil, Maysan, Erbil, Dhi Qar, Al-Muthanna, Kirkuk and Al-Diwaniyah, as investigations expanded across multiple state institutions. Public support for the campaign has continued to grow. Tribal delegations from several Iraqi provinces declared their backing for Al-Zaidi's anti-corruption drive, joining political parties and blocs that have endorsed the crackdown while calling for the investigations to continue without political interference.