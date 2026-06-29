Iraq captures 21 in anti-corruption Dawn Crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have arrested 21 suspects as part of the nationwide Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, while security forces continue searching for additional suspects who remain at large, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi announced on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, Al-Aboudi said the investigation uncovered a network accused of embezzling public funds after former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan Al-Jumaili's confessions during the investigation pointed to the involvement of political figures and lawmakers.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has directed the Finance Ministry to establish a dedicated account for depositing money recovered from illicit enrichment cases, Al-Aboudi added, describing the campaign, carried out in coordination with the Supreme Judicial Council and the Iraqi Parliament, as unprecedented in recent years.

Al-Aboudi also dismissed any link between the operation and the prime minister's planned visit to Washington next month.

Iraqi authorities launched the nationwide campaign on June 28 under Al-Zaidi's direction. A security source told Shafaq News that the number of arrests exceeded 67 during the first 24 hours, while informed sources said the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far