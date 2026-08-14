Sand plants face lawsuits over violations in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

More than eight lawsuits have been filed against sand-processing plants in Al-Anbar province, western Iraq, over environmental violations, the province’s Environment Director Qais Najeh told Shafaq News on Friday.

The Directorate’s legal department and the Environmental Protection and Improvement Police referred the cases to the court for action against the plant owners. Najeh said the judge had summoned the owners named in the lawsuits to proceed with the required measures.

Last month, Al-Anbar’s Environment Directorate launched inspections along the Euphrates River to identify sources of pollution, surveying factories, vehicle wash and lubrication stations, and sewage outlets suspected of discharging pollutants. The directorate fined the Al-Anbar Sewerage Directorate and filed a lawsuit over the continued release of untreated wastewater.

Read more: Al-Anbar: An unfinished chapter in Iraq’s water story