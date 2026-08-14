INSS busts fake jobs network, Diyala Police seize drug pills

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah/ Diyala

Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) dismantled an 11-member forgery and fake employment network in Al-Diwaniyah and arrested two suspects carrying 2,036 narcotic pills in Diyala, the agency said on Friday.

Security personnel in Al-Diwaniyah arrested the first suspect before identifying and detaining 10 other members of the network. Investigators found that the network had offered citizens fake government jobs for $5,000 per position. INSS also seized forged official documents used to carry out the scheme and deceive applicants.

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Meanwhile, Diyala Police arrested two suspects in possession of 2,036 narcotic pills of various types. Authorities transferred the suspects and the seized drugs to the province’s Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs for further legal proceedings.

Earlier this week, the INSS arrested three suspected drug traffickers and seized about two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Baghdad and Diyala.