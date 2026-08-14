Four tankers prepare to load 7M barrels in Iraq

Shafaq News- Basra

Four foreign oil tankers with a combined capacity of seven million barrels are at Basra port for loading, a source at the General Company for Ports of Iraq told Shafaq News on Friday.

The vessels included three large vessels capable of carrying two million barrels each and a smaller one-million-barrel tanker.

Earlier today, Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi said Iraq exported about 49 million barrels of crude oil in July.

Read more: Iraq ships 49M barrels, advances Basra-Fishkhabur pipeline