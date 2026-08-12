INSS nets 2 kg of narcotics in Baghdad, Diyala

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) arrested three suspected drug traffickers and seized about two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in two operations in Baghdad and Diyala, the agency said on Wednesday.

Security personnel arrested a suspected drug dealer at Al-Laj checkpoint in Baghdad. During questioning, he revealed that drugs were hidden at his home, where a tactical team subsequently seized 1.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

In a separate operation, INSS personnel arrested a man and a woman at Al-Ghalibiya checkpoint in Baqubah after tracking their movements, seizing about half a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine from them.

In July, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said security forces had confiscated 16.8 tons of narcotics since 2023. Drug trafficking cases also resulted in 380 death sentences and 150 life terms, while authorities secured 190 international arrest warrants.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation