China offers Iraqi team Asian Cup warm-up

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Chinese Football Association has invited Iraq’s national team to compete in a four-team friendly tournament in Guangzhou in November, alongside Jordan, Cape Verde, and host China.

The tournament would form part of Iraq’s preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The Iraqi Football Association has yet to decide whether to accept the invitation.

Iraqi Football Association member Ahmed Al-Mousawi told Shafaq News last week that the federation had contacted Iran, Uzbekistan, and Jordan about holding a similar tournament in Basra in November.