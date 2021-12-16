China to build a thousand schools in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-16T12:22:59+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government announced on Thursday that it had signed 15 contracts with China to build 1,000 schools in Iraq. The PM media office said, in a statement that under the patronage and presence of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, a ceremony of signing fifteen contracts with the Chinese side took place today to build a thousand schools in various parts of Iraq. Last November, the Iraqi military authorities reported a security alert to protect Chinese companies implementing a project to build 1,000 schools across Iraq. The Joint Operations Command said that the Deputy Operations Commander, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, met with deputy operations commanders and police commanders to secure Chinese companies, stressing that all units would be alert.

related

Iraq ranks the third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Date: 2020-09-25 07:41:50

Iraq's cumulative production value reached 7316 billion dinars in 2019

Date: 2020-10-13 13:30:47

Iraq and Iran might hit a 20 billion dollar commercial exchange target, Iranian official says

Date: 2021-12-07 09:55:35

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the third week of April

Date: 2021-04-24 06:45:55

Iraq is India's biggest oil supplier in July, Vortexa says

Date: 2021-08-08 06:43:38

Iraq ranks first as the largest importer from Iran

Date: 2020-09-12 10:16:34

US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2021-01-27 08:04:27

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-27 07:31:32