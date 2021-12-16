China to build a thousand schools in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government announced on Thursday that it had signed 15 contracts with China to build 1,000 schools in Iraq.
The PM media office said, in a statement that under the patronage and presence of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, a ceremony of signing fifteen contracts with the Chinese side took place today to build a thousand schools in various parts of Iraq.
Last November, the Iraqi military authorities reported a security alert to protect Chinese companies implementing a project to build 1,000 schools across Iraq.
The Joint Operations Command said that the Deputy Operations Commander, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, met with deputy operations commanders and police commanders to secure Chinese companies, stressing that all units would be alert.