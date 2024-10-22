Iran’s FM: We closely monitor all US bases in the region
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas
Araghchi warned that his country closely monitors all US bases in the region
and their movements, providing information about the US base in Jordan to the
Jordanian authorities.
During a press conference in Kuwait, Minister Araghchi
stated, "We are closely monitoring all the US bases in the region and
keeping track of their movements. We are also sharing information about the US
base in Jordan with the Jordanian authorities."
According to Araghchi, Iran's efforts to bring an end to the
regional conflict, highlighted multiple pathways to achieve peace. He also
noted that Iran is actively engaging with neighboring countries, with his
representative in Beirut holding talks with key stakeholders in the process.
He also pointed out that “the decision to implement a
ceasefire lies with the Lebanese government, and Iran will assist them in this
effort.”
In response to a question regarding the position of
Hezbollah in Lebanon, the foreign minister said, “Hezbollah in Lebanon is the
one who will announce its positions, and we will do our part to end the war.”
He noted that "all the countries in the region have
expressed their opposition to an Israeli attack on Iran, particularly targeting
its nuclear facilities. Iran has made it clear that any Israeli aggression will
be met with a reciprocal response," emphasizing, “The US does not abide by
international rules, but Iran is prepared to respond to possible threats and
has its own tools and methods to defend itself.”
“They know the response that awaits them if they attack our
nuclear facilities,” he added.
The Iranian Foreign Minister condemned Israel for
“committing ongoing crimes, including war crimes, with backing from the US and
some European nations.” He stressed that attacking nuclear facilities
constitutes “a serious international crime, and even the threat of such an
attack is itself a violation of international law.”
Regarding the development of economic relations with Kuwait,
Araghchi announced that while the main focus of his trip is to stop the war in
the entire region, he also intends to discuss economic and trade relations with
Kuwaiti officials.