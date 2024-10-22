Iran’s FM: We closely monitor all US bases in the region

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that his country closely monitors all US bases in the region and their movements, providing information about the US base in Jordan to the Jordanian authorities.

During a press conference in Kuwait, Minister Araghchi stated, "We are closely monitoring all the US bases in the region and keeping track of their movements. We are also sharing information about the US base in Jordan with the Jordanian authorities."

According to Araghchi, Iran's efforts to bring an end to the regional conflict, highlighted multiple pathways to achieve peace. He also noted that Iran is actively engaging with neighboring countries, with his representative in Beirut holding talks with key stakeholders in the process.

He also pointed out that “the decision to implement a ceasefire lies with the Lebanese government, and Iran will assist them in this effort.”

In response to a question regarding the position of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the foreign minister said, “Hezbollah in Lebanon is the one who will announce its positions, and we will do our part to end the war.”

He noted that "all the countries in the region have expressed their opposition to an Israeli attack on Iran, particularly targeting its nuclear facilities. Iran has made it clear that any Israeli aggression will be met with a reciprocal response," emphasizing, “The US does not abide by international rules, but Iran is prepared to respond to possible threats and has its own tools and methods to defend itself.”

“They know the response that awaits them if they attack our nuclear facilities,” he added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister condemned Israel for “committing ongoing crimes, including war crimes, with backing from the US and some European nations.” He stressed that attacking nuclear facilities constitutes “a serious international crime, and even the threat of such an attack is itself a violation of international law.”

Regarding the development of economic relations with Kuwait, Araghchi announced that while the main focus of his trip is to stop the war in the entire region, he also intends to discuss economic and trade relations with Kuwaiti officials.