Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-22T12:14:30+0000
Iraq ranks fifth as a supplier of crude oil to China

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Chinese customs data showed that Iraq was the fifth supplier of crude oil to China in November 2021 .

The data of the General Administration of Customs in China revealed that the largest suppliers to China in August were as follows: (from the largest)

• Saudi Arabia: 7.40 million tons of crude oil, about 1.75 million barrels per day.

• Russia: 6.70 million tons of crude oil, about 1.58 million barrels per day.

• The UAE: 4.47 million tons of crude oil, about 1.05 million barrels per day

• Oman: 3.66 million tons of crude oil, about 866 thousand barrels per day

• Iraq: 3.44 million tons of crude oil, about 814 thousand barrels per day

It is noteworthy that Iraq exports about 67% of its crude oil to East Asia, particularly China and India, while the rest is exported to Europe and the United States.

