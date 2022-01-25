Report

Iraq emerges among China's top five gasoline importers

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-25T10:34:38+0000
Iraq emerges among China's top five gasoline importers

Shafaq News/ Iraq emerged as the fifth top destination for China's gasoline exports in December, with the oil-rich country receiving 36,000 metric tons (mt) of gasoline in December 2021 upon from zero since December 2020, data released by the General Administration of Customs on January 25 showed.

Pakistan (398,000 mt) was the top boost of China's gasoline exports with an eye-popping 80.3% month-to-month growth. Singapore and Indonesia followed with 312,000 and 104,000 mt, respectively. Brunei and Iraq shared the fourth spot with 36,000 mt each.

