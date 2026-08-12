200k+ Iraqi medical graduates await government jobs
Shafaq News- Baghdad
More than 200,000 medical and health graduates have remained without government appointments since 2023, Parliament's Health Committee member Miqdad Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News on Wednesday.
The committee submitted a proposal during a meeting with Health Minister Abdul Hussein Al-Mousawi to secure the necessary funding through the federal budget law and hire graduates in batches across the ministry's departments and institutions.
Read more: Iraq: 250K graduates annually amid 20% youth unemployment
Al-Khafaji said Law No. 6 of 2000 guarantees medical and health graduates appointments within the Health Ministry, calling for the backlog to be addressed in line with legal entitlements and the number of graduates awaiting jobs.