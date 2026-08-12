200k+ Iraqi medical graduates await government jobs

Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 200,000 medical and health graduates have remained without government appointments since 2023, Parliament's Health Committee member Miqdad Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The committee submitted a proposal during a meeting with Health Minister Abdul Hussein Al-Mousawi to secure the necessary funding through the federal budget law and hire graduates in batches across the ministry's departments and institutions.

Read more: Iraq: 250K graduates annually amid 20% youth unemployment

Al-Khafaji said Law No. 6 of 2000 guarantees medical and health graduates appointments within the Health Ministry, calling for the backlog to be addressed in line with legal entitlements and the number of graduates awaiting jobs.

Read more: Medics press Baghdad and Erbil for urgent action