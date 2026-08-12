Syria files UN protest over Colombia’s Golan Heights decision

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria submitted a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council president on Wednesday, protesting Colombia's recognition of “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Israel has occupied parts of the Golan since the 1967 war and annexed the territory in 1981, a move rejected by the international community except the United States.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ibrahim Olabi, delivered the message, with Damascus arguing that Bogota's decision violated the UN Charter and Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981. It maintained that the recognition carried no legal effect or change to the Golan's status as occupied Syrian territory, citing a December 2025 UN resolution backed by 123 countries and accusing Israel of continued attacks and incursions.

Damascus expressed readiness for consultations with Colombia to clarify its position and urged Bogota to reverse the decision.

Syria had condemned the Colombian Foreign Ministry’s position on August 11, asserting that the Golan Heights are an integral part of Syria. Several Arab countries have also rejected Colombia’s recognition, including Iraq. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said the territories are “Israeli land” and that retaining control is vital to national security.

The European Union reaffirmed to SANA that it does not recognize “Israeli sovereignty” over the Golan, citing international law and UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 497. It also called on Israel to respect the demilitarized buffer zone and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, while renewing support for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

الاتحاد الأوروبي لـ سانا: ▪ نجدد التأكيد أنه، وتماشياً مع القانون الدولي وقراري مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة 242 و497 فإن الاتحاد لا يعترف بسيادة إسرائيل على الجولان السوري المحتل.▪ ندعو إسرائيل إلى احترام المنطقة العازلة منزوعة السلاح في الجولان السوري والالتزام بأحكام… pic.twitter.com/XzNKvc5RDj — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) August 12, 2026

During a visit to Damascus last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to Israeli violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.