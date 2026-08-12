PSG vs Aston Villa: 2026 UEFA Super Cup preview

Shafaq News- Salzburg

Paris Saint-Germain will seek a second straight UEFA Super Cup when they face Europa League holders Aston Villa at Stadion Salzburg on Wednesday, with both sides entering the final under very different conditions.

PSG arrive as back-to-back Champions League winners and defending Super Cup holders, while Villa return to the competition for the first time since 1982 after winning last season’s Europa League.

PSG After Another European Trophy

Luis Enrique’s side defeated Arsenal on penalties in the Champions League final and could become only the second club in the modern era to retain the Super Cup after Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017.

Their main concern is preparation, however, as fifteen PSG players featured at the 2026 World Cup, and several internationals only recently returned to training.

UEFA lists no confirmed PSG absentees, although Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Fabián Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Hernández and Warren Zaïre-Emery remain fitness doubts.

New signings Maghnes Akliouche and former Villa left-back Lucas Digne are both available.

Aston Villa Return After 44 Years

Villa qualified by beating Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final, securing their first continental trophy since 1982.

Unai Emery’s squad has changed significantly since then, with Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans among the departures and João Gomes, Modou Kéba Cissé, Alejandro Garnacho and Johan Manzambi joining.

Availability is the bigger problem –Leon Bailey, Manzambi and Amadou Onana are injured, while Ezri Konsa, Emiliano Martínez, and Ollie Watkins are unavailable. Garnacho and captain John McGinn are doubtful.

Recent History Favors PSG

The clubs last met in the 2024/25 Champions League quarter-finals, when PSG advanced 5-4 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 3-2 at Villa Park.

Wednesday’s match also reunites Emery with PSG, where he coached from 2016 to 2018. The Spaniard is seeking his first UEFA Super Cup after winning a record fifth Europa League title.

PSG enter with the deeper squad but limited preparation, while Villa have had more preseason time but face heavier absences and a reshaped lineup.

Somali referee Omar Artan will take charge, becoming the first non-European official to referee a UEFA Super Cup.

If level after 90 minutes, the match will go directly to penalties with no extra time.