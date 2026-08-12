Nineveh police chief arrested in $15K bribery case

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi anti-corruption investigators arrested a police director in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province on Wednesday over a $15,000 bribe to alter a detainee’s testimony and secure his eligibility under the General Amnesty Law, the Federal Integrity Commission revealed.

The Commission’s Nineveh team caught an intermediary receiving the payment on behalf of the officer, who sat on a committee investigating the detainee’s case. The money was allegedly sought in exchange for modifying his statement and the recorded date of the offense.

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