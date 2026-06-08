Iraqi National Security Service deputy detained in espionage probe
2026-06-08T16:15:56+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A special security force arrested a senior Iraqi intelligence official over allegations of espionage and corruption, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.
The official is identified as Major General A.A.T., the security deputy of the Iraqi National Security Service.
The source did not disclose further details about the nature of the allegations or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.
Iraqi authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the case.