Five football transfers that could shape summer 2026

Shafaq News

Europe’s transfer market remains open until September 1, leaving several of the summer’s largest potential deals unresolved after a window already marked by record spending.

From Julian Alvarez’s desired Atletico Madrid exit to Rodri’s possible return to Spain, these are five transfer stories likely to dominate the remaining weeks.

Julian Alvarez: Atletico Madrid to Barcelona?

Alvarez publicly expressed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid to “fulfil his dream,” prompting interest from Barcelona, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

Barcelona remain his preferred destination, according to Sky Sports, but Atletico have resisted approaches and reportedly value the Argentina striker at about $176 million. Arsenal and PSG remain alternatives should Barcelona fail to finance the move.

The 26-year-old remains under contract until 2030, leaving Atletico in control despite his desire for a transfer.

Rodri: Manchester City to Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are weighing a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri after he led Spain to the World Cup title and won the tournament’s Golden Ball.

Rodri previously left the door open to joining Madrid and has entered the final year of his City contract. Reports in Spain suggest a fee of about $70 million could bring City to the negotiating table, although the Premier League club also want to extend his deal.

His future could become one of the market’s decisive stories, particularly if Madrid formally open negotiations.

Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle to Arsenal?

Arsenal have made Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes a priority midfield target and are expected to improve an opening offer reportedly worth about $95 million. Newcastle value the Brazil international closer to $135 million and want to retain him.

The 28-year-old has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid, with Reuters previously reporting advanced United talks over a possible move.

Newcastle’s valuation remains the principal obstacle, as Newcastle value the Brazil international closer to $95 million, but Arsenal’s interest continues.

Bradley Barcola: PSG to Liverpool or Arsenal?

Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring Bradley Barcola as they seek another elite wide forward, although Paris Saint-Germain have publicly maintained that the France international is not for sale.

Subsequent reports suggested PSG could consider offers near $81 million, with Liverpool viewing Barcola as a possible long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The conflicting reports make this the least advanced deal on the list, but Barcola’s status and Premier League interest ensure his future will remain closely watched.

Nico Williams: Athletic Club to Arsenal?

Arsenal have renewed interest in Spain winger Nico Williams after his influential role in the country’s World Cup triumph. The 24-year-old is under contract with Athletic Club until 2035, but his agreement contains a release clause reportedly worth about $106 million.

Barcelona have pursued Williams in previous windows, while Liverpool have also been linked, but Arsenal have reportedly reopened discussions over a possible move.

His long contract leaves Athletic under no pressure to negotiate below the clause.