Al-Zaidi urges Iran to seize Iraq dialogue opportunity

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iraq has long served as a platform for dialogue and resolving regional disputes, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said on Thursday, urging Iran to seize the current opportunity to advance "de-escalation dialogue."

During a meeting in Tehran with Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, Al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to building strong relations with Iran and expressed his government's readiness to deepen cooperation, especially in the economic sector, in a way that serves the interests of both countries, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister's media office.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly in the judicial field, emphasizing the judiciary's role in supporting stability.

Ejei highlighted the religious, historical, and social ties between Iraq and Iran, praising the Iraqi government's anti-corruption efforts.

“Iran has an experience in combating corruption and stands ready to cooperate with Iraq in this field,” he offered, appreciating the Iraqi people for “their noble gesture in participating in the funeral procession of Grand Ayatollah, Ali Khamenei.”