CENTCOM claims enforcing Iran blockade on 13 ships

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces redirected twelve commercial vessels and disabled another during nine days of renewed naval blockade against Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

CENTCOM stated that the measures were intended to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Since resuming the naval blockade against Iran nine days ago, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas. pic.twitter.com/zV8zAK0H2X — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 23, 2026

US President Donald Trump earlier claimed that he was close to deciding whether to expand US military operations against Iran. “I am seriously considering launching a bigger attack than ever before against Iran… We are ready for it.”

He also threatened Iran and Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) with “major military punishment” after Houthi missile and drone attacks targeted two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The United States has reinforced its military presence in the Middle East by deploying additional refueling aircraft and repositioning B-1 strategic bombers. The Wall Street Journal also reported, citing informed sources, that Washington was sending additional troops, weapons, and medical personnel to the region.