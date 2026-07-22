Yemen’s Ansarallah attacks two Saudi oil tankers

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Ansarallah movement (Houthis) on Tuesday targeted the tankers ENCELA and LAYLA with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones after they violated the group's maritime ban, the group stated on Wednesday.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the operation caused "large fires" on both vessels and compelled nearly 10 ships to retreat.

The attacks are part of the group's "siege for a siege" strategy, which aims to pressure Saudi Arabia to lift a 12-year blockade on Yemen and restore the country's rights and resources.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدفت سفينتين نفطيتين سعوديتين إحداهما تحمل اسم "ENCELIA" والأخرى "LAYLA"لمخالفتهما قرار الحظر الصادر عن عن القوات المسلحة.وذلك بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية والمجنحة والطائرات المسيرة. pic.twitter.com/EelTc6hQng — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) July 22, 2026

Saudi authorities have not yet commented on the statement.

Earlier this week, Ansarallah banned maritime navigation involving Saudi Arabia and warned that any military escalation by Riyadh would trigger a "comprehensive and severe" response. The move followed missile strikes launched by the group on July 13, when it accused the kingdom of bombing Sana'a International Airport and violating a four-year truce.