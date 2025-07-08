Houthis release video of Red Sea attack on “Magic Seas” vessel

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Tuesday released footage via their military media showing the moment they attacked and sank the commercial vessel Magic Seas in the Red Sea.

The footage begins with Houthi fighters communicating with the ship’s crew and ordering it to stop. It then shows the subsequent strike and boarding operation that led to the vessel’s eventual sinking.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack yesterday, stating that Magic Seas was targeted with two unmanned explosive boats, five cruise missiles, and three drones.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that the Svenbrism, a vessel owned by Abu Dhabi Ports Group, responded to a distress call from Magic Seas following the attack. In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry said the rescue operation successfully saved all 22 crew members, including security personnel.

The Houthis have launched multiple maritime and aerial attacks in recent months targeting ships and sites linked to Israel. The group says the campaign is a direct response to Israel’s continued military operations in Gaza.