Houthis target Magic Seas vessel in Red Sea

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) targeted the commercial vessel Magic Seas in the Red Sea, accusing it of violating a ban on docking at Israeli ports.

In a statement, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the attack was carried out using two explosive-laden boats, five ballistic and cruise missiles, and three drones, claimeing that the ship belongs to a company dealing with Israel, and is now at risk of sinking.

The Houthis stated that the vessel’s crew had been allowed to evacuate safely, but only after refusing repeated warnings from the group’s naval forces.

Saree warned that any ship affiliated with companies that engage with Israel would be considered a legitimate target.

“This operation reaffirms the continued enforcement of the naval blockade on Israeli-linked shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas,” the statement read.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدفت سفينة (ماجيك سيز) التابعةَ لشركةٍ انتهكتْ حظرَ الدخولِ إلى موانئِ فلسطينَ المحتلةِ، في البحر الأحمر وذلك بزورقينِ مسيَّرينِ، وخمسةِ صواريخَ باليستيةٍ ومجنحة، وثلاثِ طائراتٍ مسيَّرةٍ. pic.twitter.com/jXrB3vuH1N — أمين حيان Ameen Hayyan (@AminHian) July 7, 2025

The attack comes one day after a separate strike hit a Liberian-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, causing fires and flooding that forced the crew to abandon ship. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency confirmed the crew was later rescued.

Earlier on Monday, the Houthis also claimed responsibility for a major missile and drone barrage targeting Israeli sites, including Ben Gurion Airport, Ashdod Port, Eilat Port, and a power station in Ashkelon. The group said the strikes were in retaliation for Israeli air raids on key infrastructure in Yemen’s Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Salif ports, as well as the Ras Kathib power station.

The Houthis have repeatedly declared their attacks in the Red Sea and on Israeli sites as part of what they call a "practical response" to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.