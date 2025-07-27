Yemen’s Houthis expands naval blockade, threatens Israel-bound ships

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced launching a new phase in their military campaign against Israel, declaring an expanded naval blockade that will target all ships owned by companies engaged with Israeli ports.

In a statement on Sunday, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said they are beginning the fourth phase of their escalation, which includes striking any vessel operated by companies dealing with Israeli ports, regardless of nationality or location, if within range of Yemeni missiles or drones.

The escalation, according to the statement, is in response to the ongoing war in Gaza, which Yemen described as a campaign of genocide, carried out amid what it called international indifference.

Ansarallah warned all companies to immediately halt dealings with Israeli ports or face attacks at sea. They urged the international community to pressure Israel to end its military operations and lift the siege on Gaza, pledging to suspend all attacks if these conditions are met.