UKMTO: Commercial vessel attacked in Red Sea

Shafaq News – Sanaa

A commercial vessel came under heavy attack on Sunday about 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In a statement, UKMTO reported that several small boats opened fire on the ship with small arms and rocket-propelled grenades. The vessel’s armed security team returned fire, and authorities are investigating.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This incident follows a period of relative calm in the Red Sea after months of Houthi strikes on foreign ships.