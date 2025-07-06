UKMTO: Commercial vessel attacked in Red Sea
Shafaq News – Sanaa
A commercial vessel came under heavy attack on Sunday about 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
In a statement, UKMTO reported that several small boats opened fire on the ship with small arms and rocket-propelled grenades. The vessel’s armed security team returned fire, and authorities are investigating.
UKMTO WARNING INCIDENT 026-25 - ATTACKhttps://t.co/CcRBRqH8Bb#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/rngVoNJyPI— UKMTO Ops Centre (@UK_MTO) July 6, 2025
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This incident follows a period of relative calm in the Red Sea after months of Houthi strikes on foreign ships.