CENTCOM: New Strikes Against Houthi in the Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) struck Houthi anti-ship missiles in the southern Red Sea.

“On Jan. 19 at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch. U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region. U.S. forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense.” CENTCOM said in a statement.

This January, twelve countries, led by the United States, warned the Houthis about the continued attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The Coalition includes Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, expressed its commitment “to the international rules-based order and are determined to hold malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks.”

Despite the Coalition and mainly the U.S. warnings, the strikes have not stopped the Houthis from continuing to attack commercial and military vessels.

The Houthis have claimed all the attacks on ships in the Red Sea linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports. They say their attacks are in support of Palestinians.