Gunfire wounds Iranian Kurdish party members near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Gunfire at a headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), an Iranian Kurdish opposition party that maintains bases in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, left several people wounded, a local source told Shafaq News.

The shooting, on Thursday night, took place at the party's headquarters in the village of Faqiyani, within the boundaries of Rawanduz district in Erbil province, and followed an altercation among party members, according to the source.