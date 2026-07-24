Historic Baghdad hotel to be rebuilt after safety assessment

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH) defended its decision on Thursday to demolish and reconstruct Baghdad's historic Black Gold Hotel on Al-Rasheed Street, saying the century-old building had become structurally unsafe and posed a risk to public safety.

Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Heritage, Saad Hamza Zghayer, said a technical assessment prompted a joint committee of the Baghdad Municipality, which owns the property, and the heritage directorate to approve rebuilding it after all preservation options had been exhausted.

Read more: 150,000 archaeological sites, 556 tourists: Iraq's oil economy explains the gap

The hotel, listed as a protected heritage building under Declaration No. 35 of 2011, will be reconstructed according to its original design while preserving its architectural and decorative features. Before demolition begins, SBAH will complete comprehensive scientific, engineering, and architectural documentation to guide the reconstruction in line with Iraqi heritage protection laws.

Built near Al-Maidan Square in the 1920s, the Black Gold Hotel is one of Baghdad's most prominent historic landmarks and is best known for hosting renowned Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum during her 1932 visit to the Iraqi capital.