Four contractors arrested in Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah corruption raids

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Iraqi counterterrorism forces and a Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) team arrested four contractors during dawn raids in central Al-Diwaniyah on Friday over suspected irregularities involving municipal funds, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the arrests were linked to allegations that money had been disbursed in violation of regulations at the Al-Diwaniyah Municipality Directorate.

Residents reported extensive raids across the city from the early morning and claimed that large sums of cash, gold jewelry, and several luxury vehicles were found.

Iraq launched the ongoing anti-corruption campaign, Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), on June 28. The campaign has targeted current and former officials, lawmakers and business figures, while authorities have announced preparations for a second phase focusing on corruption cases in the health, oil and electricity ministries, alongside efforts to trace assets inside and outside Iraq.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained