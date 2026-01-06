Political blocs move to oust Nineveh Governor, Al-Diwaniyah probes corruption

Shafaq News– Nineveh/ Al-Diwaniyah

Political parties that lost in the recent parliamentary elections are pushing to remove Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil, while Al-Diwaniyah Provincial Council voted to suspend for 30 days Governor Abbas Al-Zamili over “financial and administrative corruption suspicions,” sources told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

According to the sources, former MP Mansour Al-Murayid, affiliated with the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya), led by caretaker prime minister, Mohammed Al-Sudani, held coordination meetings with heads of political blocs and put himself forward as an alternative to the current governor, though those efforts did not succeed.

Other attempts led by former MP Mohammed Nouri Al-Abd Rabbo, who belongs to the Hasm Alliance headed by Defense Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi.

Shafaq News contacted several of the figures cited, but they declined to comment or respond to inquiries.

In Al-Diwaniyah, a source from the Provincial Council assigned First Deputy Governor Imad Al-Shibli to manage the province during the governor's suspension, and set next Tuesday as the date to question the governor.

Iraq is administratively divided into 19 provinces, four of which are in the Kurdistan Region. The provincial councils carry a central role in local governance by managing public services, and serving as the main link between the central government and local communities.

