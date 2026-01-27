Iraq’s Nineveh Provincial Council fills key Mosul administrative post

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Nineveh’s Provincial Council on Tuesday appointed Hisham Al-Hashimi as Mosul’s Qaimaqam (district head), more than a year after the position became vacant, Shafaq News correspondent said.

Al-Hashimi is a member of the Provincial Council and previously served as director of national security in Nineveh. He also ran in Iraq’s most recent parliamentary elections but did not win a seat.

The post had remained unfilled due to political disagreements over power sharing within the Council. In October 2025, Council members told Shafaq News that tensions over the position had escalated within the United Nineveh Bloc, particularly between the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) and the National Resolve Alliance (Al-Hasm), as both sought to secure the post for their candidates.