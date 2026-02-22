EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US rank third over week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States rose to 371,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, ranking third among the largest suppliers, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqi shipments were up 122,000 bpd from 249,000 bpd a week earlier.

Total US crude imports from ten major suppliers increased to 6.0 million bpd, up 122,000 bpd from 5.878 million bpd the previous week. Canada remained the top supplier at 3.877 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 707,000 bpd, Iraq with 371,000 bpd, Mexico with 325,000 bpd, and Colombia with 221,000 bpd.

Additional imports came from Brazil at 208,000 bpd, Libya at 191,000 bpd, Ecuador at 50,000 bpd, Venezuela at 49,000 bpd, and Nigeria at 1,000 bpd.