Al-Maliki’s PM nomination in doubt as US warning deadline expires

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The deadline linked to US warnings for the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, to reconsider State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki’s nomination for prime minister expires later Sunday, a CF source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, Framework leaders are expected to meet to determine whether Al-Maliki withdraws, the majority that backed him revokes its support, or the bloc proceeds with his candidacy. “The most likely outcome is a majority vote to withdraw the nomination to avert serious consequences for Iraq if Washington moves ahead with threatened sanctions,” he indicated.

The Framework has been divided over Al-Maliki’s bid to return to office, with the head of the Al-Hikma Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq leader Qais Al-Khazali expressing reservations about his candidacy. International reactions, including warnings from the United States over the potential implications of his selection, have also raised concerns among some Sunni factions.

Al-Maliki, who served as prime minister for eight years between 2006 and 2014, has repeatedly said he remains committed to his candidacy, adding that any reversal must come through a formal decision by the Coordination Framework.

