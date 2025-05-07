Iraqi MP Mukhyaf quits the State of Law Coalition

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, MP Thaer Mukhyaf departed from the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri Al-Maliki, to join the Arak Bloc.

“A parliamentarian must fulfill their true role in serving their constituents,” Mukhyaf told Shafaq News Agency, emphasizing that the move aligns with his commitment to addressing local needs more effectively.

The Arak Bloc, led by Thaer Abduljalil Al-Saeidi, was formed in 2022. It brings together major Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish factions and currently leads Iraq’s government.

Mukhyaf’s exit comes amid a string of political realignments ahead of the November parliamentary elections. On April 27, Baghdad Provincial Council member Rafah Al-Zubaie also stepped down from the Taqadum party, led by former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.