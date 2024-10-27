EIA: Surge in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 5.647 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of 640.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.007 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 237.000 bpd last week, which represented 167.000 bpd more than the previous week’s average of 70.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.719 million bpd, followed by Columbia with 365.000 bpd, Venezuela came next with 289.000 bpd, and Brazil with 285.000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 258.000 bpd from Mexico, 150.000 bpd from Saudi Arabia, 138.000 bpd from Ecuador, 125.000 bpd from Nigeria, and 89.000 bpd from Libya.