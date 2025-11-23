EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 5.337 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of 667,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 4.670 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 92,000 bpd last week, which represented 57,000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 149,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.763 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 380,000 bpd, Colombia came next with 376,000 bpd, and Nigeria with 174,000 bpd.

Imports from Venezuela averaged 173,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia 139,000 bpd, Brazil 136,000 bpd, and Libya 104,000 bpd. The United States did not import crude from Ecuador during the reporting week.