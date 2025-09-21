Iraqi oil exports to US slip for second week

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s crude exports to the United States dropped sharply last week, extending a two-week downward trend, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported that US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 5.068 million barrels per day (bpd), a decrease of 498,000 bpd from the previous week’s 5.566 million bpd.

Iraqi shipments fell to 123,000 bpd, down 108,000 bpd from the prior week’s 231,000 bpd.

Canada remained the largest supplier, exporting 3.280 million bpd to the US, followed by Mexico with 493,000 bpd, Brazil with 283,000 bpd, and Colombia with 212,000 bpd.

Other contributors included Nigeria (210,000 bpd), Saudi Arabia (178,000 bpd), Ecuador (101,000 bpd), Venezuela (99,000 bpd), and Libya (89,000 bpd).