Iraq boosts oil exports to the United States

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq's crude oil exports to the United States increased last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Sunday.

The EIA said US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 5.76 million barrels per day, an increase of 699,000 barrels per day from the previous week’s 5.06 million.

Iraq’s exports to the US averaged 197,000 barrels per day, increasing by 74,000 from the week before, when shipments reached 123,000 barrels per day.

The bulk of US imports last week came from Canada at an average of 3.83 million barrels per day. Brazil followed with 435,000 barrels per day, Mexico with 320,000, and Saudi Arabia with 296,000.

According to the EIA, US crude imports from Ecuador averaged 236,000 barrels per day, from Venezuela 143,000, from Nigeria 123,000, from Colombia 121,000, and from Libya 68,000.