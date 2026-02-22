Berlin Film Festival announces winners of its 76th edition

Shafaq News- Berlin

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival concluded in Germany with Gelbe Briefe (Yellow Letters), directed by İlker Çatak, winning the Golden Bear for Best Film.

The closing ceremony, held at the Berlinale Palast in Berlin on February 21, 2026, announced the winners across the Main Competition, the Perspectives section (GWFF Best First Feature Award), the Berlinale Documentary Award, and the Berlinale Shorts categories. Awards included the Golden Bear, Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, Jury Prize, Best Director, acting honors, Best Screenplay, and Outstanding Artistic Contribution.

Main International Competition

The jury, chaired by German filmmaker Wim Wenders and including Min Bahadur Bham (Nepal), Bae Doona (South Korea), Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (India), Reinaldo Marcus Green (US), HIKARI (Japan), and Ewa Puszczyńska (Poland), delivered the following awards:

- Golden Bear (Best Film): Gelbe Briefe (Yellow Letters) by İlker Çatak (Germany/France/Turkiye), produced by Ingo Fliess.

- Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: Kurtuluş (Salvation) by Emin Alper (Turkiye/France/Netherlands/Greece/Sweden/Saudi Arabia).

- Silver Bear Jury Prize: Queen at Sea by Lance Hammer (United Kingdom/US).

- Silver Bear for Best Director: Grant Gee for Everybody Digs Bill Evans (Ireland/United Kingdom).

- Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance: Sandra Hüller for Rose by Markus Schleinzer (Austria/Germany).

- Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance: Anna Calder-Marshall and Tom Courtenay for Queen at Sea by Lance Hammer (United Kingdom/US).

- Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Geneviève Dulude-de Celles for Nina Roza (Canada/Italy/Bulgaria/Belgium).

- Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: The creative ensemble of Yo (Love is a Rebellious Bird) directed by Anna Fitch and Banker White (US).

Festival Overview

Presided over by Festival Director Tricia Tuttle, the 76th Berlinale ran from February 12 to 22, 2026, in Berlin. A total of 278 films from 80 countries were screened across competitive and non-competitive sections.

For more info: https://www.berlinale.de/en/festival/awards-and-juries/international-jury.html

Credit: Independent journalist and reporter Mansour Jahani