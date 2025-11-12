Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi passes away in Tehran at age 78

Shafaq News – Tehran

Veteran Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi, celebrated for his performances in films by Abbas Kiarostami, Marc Forster, Kathryn Bigelow, and Terrence Malick, died in Tehran at the age of 78. His funeral was held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Behesht Sakineh Cemetery in Karaj.

Ershadi made his cinematic debut in Abbas Kiarostami’s “Taste of Cherry” (1996), which won the Palme d’Or at the 50th Cannes Film Festival and became a landmark of Iranian cinema.

Filmography Highlights

- “The Pear Tree” (1998) – directed by Dariush Mehrjui, a classic of modern Iranian film.

- “The Kite Runner” (2007) – directed by Marc Forster, marked his first Hollywood role and earned him international acclaim.

- “Agora” (2009) by Alejandro Amenábar and “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012) by Kathryn Bigelow, showcased his versatility across historical and political genres.

- “A Most Wanted Man” (2014) – directed by Anton Corbijn, where he appeared alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams, and Willem Dafoe.

- “Ali and Nino” (2016) – directed by Asif Kapadia, based on the celebrated Azerbaijani novel.

- “The Way of the Wind” (2019) – his final collaboration, directed by Terrence Malick, currently in long-term post-production.

Biography

Born on March 24, 1947, in Isfahan, Ershadi completed his schooling in Abadan before pursuing architecture in Italy, where he graduated from university. After spending years in Italy and Canada, he returned to Iran, shifting from architecture to acting — a transition that reshaped his life and career.

Legacy and Passing

Over several decades, Ershadi appeared in numerous Iranian and international productions, known for his subtle, introspective style and authentic screen presence. He passed away of cancer in Tehran on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Credit: Independent journalist and reporter Mansour Jahani