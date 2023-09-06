Cholera, cancer cases surge in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Department issued a concerning report today, revealing a surge in cholera and cancer cases within the province. The lone specialized hospital for treating the "world's deadliest disease" is grappling with dire conditions, prompting calls for the establishment of a dedicated medical facility for cancer patients.

This announcement coincided with a visit from Sarbaz Barznji, Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, a province in the United Kingdom, to the Hiwa Cancer Hospital, attended by al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr.

During a press conference, Dr. Sabah Horami, the Director-General of al-Sulaymaniyah Health department, disclosed, "statistics on cholera infections are on the rise but are expected to decline in the coming days." He emphasized that "health authorities have successfully contained the epidemic in the province."

Horami added, "Health officials are treating all cases of diarrhea and vomiting as cholera without sending any for laboratory testing in Baghdad." He highlighted that "most areas in al-Sulaymaniyah lack proper water projects, forcing residents to buy water from various sources, some of which are safe and approved by us, while others are not. This necessitates caution and vigilance during this period."

Regarding cancer cases, Horami noted, "the numbers are steadily increasing for various reasons." He revealed that "Hiwa Hospital received medications worth 60 billion dinars last year and approximately 70 billion dinars in the first six months of this year. This reflects the growing number of cases."

The Director-General stated that healthcare professionals are making every effort to provide treatment to patients at the hospital. However, "the hospital's building cannot accommodate the large numbers it receives because it was originally designed for al-Sulaymaniyah Health Department but was handed over to Hiwa Hospital due to necessity."

"The hospital has undergone several renovation phases, with the most recent being funded by the Kurdistan Democratic Union", he said, affirming that while the hospital's building may suffice for the residents of al-Sulaymaniyah alone, it now receives patients from all Iraqi provinces and even from outside Iraq.

He further outlined the Health Ministry's plan to establish a dedicated medical city for cancer patients in Hawari Shar Park, stating that all administrative and technical procedures for the project have been completed. However, the lack of financial liquidity has prevented its execution to date.

In his remarks, Barznji expressed appreciation for the efforts of healthcare professionals at Hiwa Cancer Hospital and al-Sulaymaniyah's healthcare institutions. He acknowledged that "the hospital provides treatment to citizens, both local and foreign, and its contributions are commendable." Barznji affirmed "the support of Lamberth province for this hospital."