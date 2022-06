Shafaq News / The Hiwa Cancer Hospital administration in al-Sulaymaniyah revealed on Monday that Cancer cases are increasing among children in the last few years.

The Director of the hospital, Dr. Yad Naqshbandi, said today that more than 180 cases among children had been recorded in 2021.

The main causes of this surge are, according to Dr. Naqshababdi, the unhealthy lifestyle adopted by parents, as well as smoking.