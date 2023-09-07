Cholera cases in KRI reach 117

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Health, Saman Al-Barzanji, announced on Thursday the confirmation of 117 cases of cholera in the region, with expectations of further increases in the number of infections.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to al-Sulaymaniyah, Al-Barzanji explained that both Kurdistan and the entire Iraq region are considered breeding grounds for the bacteria causing this disease. He attributed the recent cholera outbreak in various areas of the region to several factors, including sewage systems, the cleanliness of drinking water, its treatment, and its provision to residential areas.

Al-Barzanji emphasized that the Ministry of Health takes measures every year, starting in June, to address cases of diarrhea and vomiting. He added, "We were expecting to register cholera cases because we do so annually."

The Health Minister further noted that 117 cases of cholera have been confirmed by laboratories in al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, with documentation from Baghdad and the World Health Organization.

At the end of August, the Director of Public Health in al-Sulaymaniyah province, Sabah Hurami, had announced the registration of ten cholera cases. He also affirmed that the disease is present annually in the province and throughout Iraq, urging residents to take precautions in the coming two months.

On August 27, the Directorate of Health in al-Sulaymaniyah issued a statement reporting a noticeable increase in the number of individuals suffering from diarrhea and vomiting. The statement expressed concern that this could be a sign of a cholera outbreak. All directorate teams are currently conducting tests and monitoring medical cases.

Citizens have been urged to refrain from using water from sources they are uncertain about and to only use water provided by al-Sulaymaniyah Water Directorate and bottled water under the supervision of health teams. Additionally, the directorate has decided to ban all types of vegetables and dairy products offered by restaurants and public places, with the exception of canned dairy products.