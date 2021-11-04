There are 8,000 registered cancer cases registered in the Region, physician says

Shafaq News/ The Fourth Cancer Conference was launched today in Erbil Governorate, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

Dr. Basak Al-Barzanji, the supervisor of the conference, said in a speech, "300 physicians and specialists specialized in oncology in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world are participating in the conference."

He added that Kurdistan has 8,000 registered cases of cancer, 40% of which came from outside the region, noting that most cases are in Erbil because it has a considering number of inhabitants, and hosts displaced and refugees.

Al-Barzanji said that, in the Kurdistan region, breast cancer is the most common cancer type among women, while its lung cancer for men.