Iranian journalist Mansour Jahani joins 2026 Golden Globe Awards jury

Shafaq News – Los Angeles

Iranian cinema journalist Mansour Jahani has been selected as a jury member for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, set to take place in January 2026 in Los Angeles. His nomination came through an official invitation from Tim Gray, Executive Vice President of the Golden Globe Awards and a longtime figure in international film journalism.

Jahani, an independent journalist specializing in world and independent cinema, has previously served on the critics’ jury for the American magazine IndieWire during the Cannes International Film Festival in 2023, 2024, and 2025. His appointment to the Golden Globes places him among a global network of film and entertainment journalists who evaluate top works in film, television, and podcasts.

The Golden Globe Awards, scheduled for January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. The event is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the American entertainment industry.

Jahani holds a journalism degree from Iran’s Media University (affiliated with IRNA) and a second major in Film Studies from The National Film School, where he studied under renowned scholars such as Jonathan Rosenbaum and Jean-Michel Frodon. He later completed cinema directing courses with Iranian filmmaker Masoud Jafari Jozani.

Over his career, Jahani has contributed to international outlets including AFP, Reuters, Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Screen Daily, Deadline, Le Monde, The Guardian, and The New York Times, among many others. Fluent in Persian, English, Arabic, and Kurdish, he has actively reported from top global film festivals including Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Toronto, Busan, Locarno, and Sundance.

He is a long-standing member of several media and cultural organizations, including the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the Iranian Society of Film Critics and Writers, and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). His reporting work has also earned recognition from the Goteborg Art Association.

In recent years, Jahani has played a prominent role in amplifying Iranian cinema on the international stage. He has covered the careers of celebrated filmmakers such as Abbas Kiarostami, Asghar Farhadi, Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasoulof, and Bahman Ghobadi, all of whom have received major awards from Cannes, Venice, Berlin, and the Oscars.