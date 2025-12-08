Iraq security brief: Crashes, drugs, and death sentences

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 8, 2025.

- Fatal Traffic Accident (Nineveh – West Mosul)

A collision between two vehicles in the Al-Mahlabiyah area west of Mosul left one person dead and two others injured.

- Life Sentence for Drug Dealer (Al-Anbar)

The Al-Anbar Criminal Court sentenced a man to life in prison after he was caught with four thousand Captagon pills intended for trafficking.

- Man Arrested for Blasphemous Content on TikTok (Al Anbar – Al-Khamsa Kilo)

Police arrested a man shown in a viral TikTok video making statements considered offensive to the divine entity.

- Iraqi Army Officer and Young Man Commit Suicide (Baghdad / Kirkuk)

An army officer was found hanged inside his home in Al-Madaen, while a young man in Kirkuk died by suicide at home due to family issues.

- Many Arrested (Baghdad / Babil)

Baghdad Rusafa police arrested five women wanted for a murder case, while Babil police detained three drug users and arrested Egyptian and Pakistani residency violators in several checkpoints.

- Four Dead and One Injured in Explosive Remnant and Traffic Accidents; Death Sentence (Basra / Dhi Qar)

An old war remnant exploded in Shalamcheh killing one man and injuring another, while three people died in a major traffic collision west of Basra. In Dhi Qar, the Criminal Court issued a death sentence against the killer of Lieutenant Colonel Muhannad Risan Al-Zaidi and a life sentence for a related kidnapping offense.