Exclusive: White House cites “historic achievements” behind Trump’s Security Strategy

Shafaq News – Washington

The White House said on Monday, the cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy builds on what it described as historic achievements during his first year back in office, including the obliteration of Iranian nuclear facilities.

In an exclusive interview, White House Spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Shafaq News that the administration has “moved with historic speed to restore American strength at home and abroad and bring peace to the world.” She added that in less than a year, Trump “ended eight wars, persuaded Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defense, facilitated US-made weapons sales to NATO partners, and negotiated fairer trade deals.”

Kelly noted that as President Trump “continues to make America safer, richer, freer, and more powerful than ever before, this strategy is a roadmap to ensure America remains the greatest and most successful nation in human history.”

Meanwhile, a senior White House official told Shafaq News that the strategy focuses on four main pillars that redefine America’s global role:

Reasserting American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere by working with regional partners to control migration, stop drug flows, and strengthen security on land and by sea.

Ensuring that allies assume primary responsibility for defense of their own regions, such as through the President’s success in securing a five percent defense spending pledge among NATO allies.

Seeking peace deals to enhance global stability, strengthen America’s global influence, realign countries and regions toward our interests, and open new markets.

Strengthening the American economy through balanced trade, secure access to critical supply chains and minerals, reindustrialization, reviving our defense industrial base, revitalizing our energy sector, and more.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashim, Washington, DC